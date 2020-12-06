Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground has successful reopening during Memorial Day weekend, continues with success

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    A scene of the La Crosse River next to Pine View Campground is shown May 24, 2020, at

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    As the 2020 camping season restarted during Memorial Day weekend at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground, many visitors had much open to them.

    Normally open year-round, Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area and is managed by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    The campground, besides having dozens of camp sites available, also has numerous cabins available for rent.

    Also, along the La Crosse River on hiking trails next to the campground, a new pedestrian bridge was built to span the river to allow for better access to all the hiking trails in the recreation area.

    Since reopening, the campground has continued to see a steady rise in guest usage of facilities.

    Learn more about the campground by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.

