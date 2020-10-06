74th EFS returns from deployment

Col. Dan Walls, right, 23d Wing commander, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron June 10, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Approximately 300 members assigned to the 74th EFS returned from deployment June 10-12. The 74th EFS, which consisted of personnel from the 23d Fighter Group and 23d Maintenance Group, were deployed as a part of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler)

