74th EFS returns from deployment

Airmen assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Squadron return from a deployment June 10, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Approximately 300 members assigned to the 74th EFS returned from deployment June 10-12. The 74th EFS, which consisted of personnel from the 23d Fighter Group and 23d Maintenance Group, were deployed as a part of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler)

