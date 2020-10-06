Airmen assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Squadron return from a deployment June 10, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Approximately 300 members assigned to the 74th EFS returned from deployment June 10-12. The 74th EFS, which consisted of personnel from the 23d Fighter Group and 23d Maintenance Group, were deployed as a part of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 15:19
|Photo ID:
|6239724
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-HB610-1013
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 74th EFS returns from deployment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT