    Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk post command sergeant major, speaks at the 2020 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year ceremony held June 3 at the Warrior Center.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Polk
    Soldier of the Year
    2020
    Noncommissioned Soldier of the Year

