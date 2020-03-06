Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk post command sergeant major, speaks at the 2020 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year ceremony held June 3 at the Warrior Center.
Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony
