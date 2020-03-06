Staff Sgt. Erica Whaley, Fort Polk Dental Activity, (left) is the 2020 Noncommissioned Officer of the year stands with the winner of the 2020 Soldier of the Year competition, Spc. Logan Shepard, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment, at a ceremony held June 3 at the Fort Polk Warrior Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:25 Photo ID: 6239700 VIRIN: 200603-A-WU691-699 Resolution: 1190x790 Size: 959.12 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.