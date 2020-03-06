Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Erica Whaley, Fort Polk Dental Activity, (left) is the 2020 Noncommissioned Officer of the year stands with the winner of the 2020 Soldier of the Year competition, Spc. Logan Shepard, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment, at a ceremony held June 3 at the Fort Polk Warrior Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:25
    Photo ID: 6239700
    VIRIN: 200603-A-WU691-699
    Resolution: 1190x790
    Size: 959.12 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony
    Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Polk celebrates 2020 NCO/SOY at Warrior Center ceremony

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    Soldier of the Year
    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT