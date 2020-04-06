Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19

Medical testing supplies sit ready as they await samples for testing June 4, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Air and Army National Guardsmen have dispersed across Texas to assist communities in response to COVID-19. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6239529
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-PG680-0045
|Resolution:
|2560x1707
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
