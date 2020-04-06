Medical testing supplies sit ready as they await samples for testing June 4, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Air and Army National Guardsmen have dispersed across Texas to assist communities in response to COVID-19. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6239529 VIRIN: 200604-Z-PG680-0045 Resolution: 2560x1707 Size: 1.86 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.