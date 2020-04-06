Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19

    Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guard Sp. Nikilus Esparza directs traffic for COVID-19 testing June 4, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Texas Guardsmen are committed to supporting our Texas communities and will stay on mission until the people of Texas are safe, secure and healthy. (Photo edited to remove license plate information) (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:54
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    This work, Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19, by TSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    GoGuard
    TexansServingTexas
    COVID-19
    "In This Together"

