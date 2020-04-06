Texas Army National Guard Sp. Nikilus Esparza directs traffic for COVID-19 testing June 4, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Texas Guardsmen are committed to supporting our Texas communities and will stay on mission until the people of Texas are safe, secure and healthy. (Photo edited to remove license plate information) (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6239534 VIRIN: 200604-Z-PG680-1002 Resolution: 3000x2101 Size: 3.62 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.