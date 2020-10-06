USNS Supply completes RAS with HDMS Esbern Snare

Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) completes a multiple-ship replenishment-at-sea with Royal Danish Navy Absalon-class support ship HDMS Esbern Snare (L17) in the Baltic Sea during the 49th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 2020) exercise. BALTOPS is a joint, maritime-focused exercise that brings together NATO Allies and Partners in order to increase interoperability and enhance flexibility among the participants. (Photo by Tegan Church)
