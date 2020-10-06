Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Supply completes RAS with HDMS Esbern Snare [Image 2 of 2]

    USNS Supply completes RAS with HDMS Esbern Snare

    BALTIC SEA

    06.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) completes a multiple-ship replenishment-at-sea with Royal Danish Navy Absalon-class support ship HDMS Esbern Snare (L17) in the Baltic Sea during the 49th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 2020) exercise. BALTOPS is a joint, maritime-focused exercise that brings together NATO Allies and Partners in order to increase interoperability and enhance flexibility among the participants. (Photo by Tegan Church)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:57
    Photo ID: 6239250
    VIRIN: 200610-N-N1112-002
    Resolution: 640x426
    Size: 34.72 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Supply completes RAS with HDMS Esbern Snare [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Supply completes RAS with HMS Kent
    USNS Supply completes RAS with HDMS Esbern Snare

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS Supply Plays Critical Role in Exercise with 19 NATO Allies

    TAGS

    NATO
    Navy
    BALTOPS
    MSCEURAF
    BALTOPS 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT