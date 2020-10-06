Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) completes a multiple-ship replenishment-at-sea with British Royal Navy Duke-class frigate HMS Kent (F78) in the Baltic Sea during the 49th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS 2020) exercise. BALTOPS is a joint, maritime-focused exercise that brings together NATO Allies and Partners in order to increase interoperability and enhance flexibility among the participants. (Photo by Tegan Church)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:57 Photo ID: 6239249 VIRIN: 200610-N-N1112-001 Resolution: 640x426 Size: 58.7 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Supply completes RAS with HMS Kent [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.