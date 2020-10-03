A group of friends plays racquetball at the 375th Force Support Squadron James Sports Center, March 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. They play together during their lunch break Monday through Friday every week.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6239218
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-HE813-1017
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|857.51 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Story - James Sports Center [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
