Malachi Smith plays basketball at the James Sports Center, March 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Smith received a basketball scholarship and currently plays point guard at the University of Tennesse – Chatanooga.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6239216
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-HE813-1014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Story - James Sports Center [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
