    Photo Story - James Sports Center [Image 5 of 7]

    Photo Story - James Sports Center

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Malachi Smith plays basketball at the James Sports Center, March 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Smith received a basketball scholarship and currently plays point guard at the University of Tennesse – Chatanooga.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story - James Sports Center [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitness
    Scott Air Force Base
    Kristin Savage
    375 Force Support Squadron

