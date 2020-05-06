Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense and NextFlex sign new cooperative agreement [Image 1 of 2]

    Department of Defense and NextFlex sign new cooperative agreement

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Donna Lindner 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Flexible Arduino Compatible Board was initially sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory and manufactured at NextFlex. The goal was to develop a flexible copy of the Arduino Mini Microcontroller board to validate ability to mass produce printed hybrid electronics and create a platform for future applications.

    Department of Defense and NextFlex sign new cooperative agreement

