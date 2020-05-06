Department of Defense and NextFlex sign new cooperative agreement

The Flexible Arduino Compatible Board was initially sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory and manufactured at NextFlex. The goal was to develop a flexible copy of the Arduino Mini Microcontroller board to validate ability to mass produce printed hybrid electronics and create a platform for future applications.

