Department of Defense and NextFlex sign new cooperative agreement

PHYSIO is an Air Force Research Laboratory project executed through NextFlex that aims at creating next-generation flight-suit technology for Air Force pilots with a compressed garment containing integrated biometric sensors. PHYSIO enables physiological monitoring of pilots.
|06.05.2020
|06.12.2020 08:33
|6239084
|200605-F-EK602-002
|1110x718
|319.61 KB
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|2
|0
|0
