Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico

A makeshift vessel transporting 13 migrants, Dominican Republic nationals, was interdicted by a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit the morning June 11, 2020 just off the coast of Rincón, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley (WPC-1117) repatriated the group to the Dominican Republic in the afternoon, along with 37 migrants from a second interdiction which occurred June 9, 2020. (Courtesy photo)
