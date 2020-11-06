A makeshift vessel transporting 13 migrants, Dominican Republic nationals, was interdicted by a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit the morning June 11, 2020 just off the coast of Rincón, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley (WPC-1117) repatriated the group to the Dominican Republic in the afternoon, along with 37 migrants from a second interdiction which occurred June 9, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 07:31 Photo ID: 6239033 VIRIN: 200611-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 182.47 KB Location: RINCóN, PR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.