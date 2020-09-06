Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico

    AGUADA, PUERTO RICO

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A makeshift vessel transporting 38 illegal migrants, 36 Dominicans and 2 Haitians, was interdicted by a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit June 9, 2020 just off the coast of Aguada, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley (WPC-1117) repatriated the group, along with 13 migrants from a second interdiction, during an at-sea transfer to the Dominican Republic Navy in waters just off Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 11, 2020. One of the interdicted migrants remains in federal custody facing criminal immigration charges in Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 07:31
    Photo ID: 6239035
    VIRIN: 200609-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 95.27 KB
    Location: AGUADA, PR 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Santo Domingo
    June 9
    repatriated
    Sector San Juan
    2020
    interdicted
    Dominican Republic Navy
    Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action
    makeshift vessel
    Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley (WPC-1117)
    38 illegal migrants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT