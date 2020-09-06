Coast Guard repatriates 50 of 51 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 2 at-sea interdictions off Puerto Rico

A makeshift vessel transporting 38 illegal migrants, 36 Dominicans and 2 Haitians, was interdicted by a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit June 9, 2020 just off the coast of Aguada, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley (WPC-1117) repatriated the group, along with 13 migrants from a second interdiction, during an at-sea transfer to the Dominican Republic Navy in waters just off Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 11, 2020. One of the interdicted migrants remains in federal custody facing criminal immigration charges in Puerto Rico.

