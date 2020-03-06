LAND FORCES LEGAL MINDS CONVERGE FOR NATO ALLIED LAND COMMAND LEGAL CONFERENCE

IZMIR, Turkey (June 3, 2020) - U.S. Army Lt. Col. Maryanne Bowery (center), Chief Legal Advisor for NATO Allied Land, delivers opening remarks during the LANDCOM Legal Conference held June 3 for lawyers and legal professionals serving the land community within NATO and their counterparts in various U.S. commands located in Europe. French Army Maj. Claire (right), Deputy LEGAD, and Tahir Yüksekkaya, LANDCOM’s Turkish Attorney, co-chaired the event.

Date Taken: 06.03.2020
Location: TR