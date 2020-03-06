LAND FORCES LEGAL MINDS CONVERGE FOR NATO ALLIED LAND COMMAND LEGAL CONFERENCE

Miiltary lawyers and legal professionals serving the land community within NATO and their counterparts in various U.S. commands located in Europe attended the NATO Allied Land Command Legal Conference June 3 held via video teleconference. LANDCOM’s legal team consisting of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Maryanne Bowery, Chief Legal Advisor, French Army Maj. Claire, Deputy LEGAD, and Tahir Yüksekkaya, LANDCOM’s Turkish attorney, co-chaired the event.

