    LAND FORCES LEGAL MINDS CONVERGE FOR NATO ALLIED LAND COMMAND LEGAL CONFERENCE [Image 2 of 3]

    LAND FORCES LEGAL MINDS CONVERGE FOR NATO ALLIED LAND COMMAND LEGAL CONFERENCE

    TURKEY

    06.03.2020

    Photo by OR-7 Jonathan Fernandez 

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    Miiltary lawyers and legal professionals serving the land community within NATO and their counterparts in various U.S. commands located in Europe attended the NATO Allied Land Command Legal Conference June 3 held via video teleconference. LANDCOM’s legal team consisting of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Maryanne Bowery, Chief Legal Advisor, French Army Maj. Claire, Deputy LEGAD, and Tahir Yüksekkaya, LANDCOM’s Turkish attorney, co-chaired the event.

