    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Plasma collected by staff at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam from Sailors who have recovered from COVID-19. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jaciyn Matanane/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 22:26
    Photo ID: 6238760
    VIRIN: 200602-N-LL896-0019
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam
    COVID-19
    convalescent plasma

