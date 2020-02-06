Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Carter, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, stores plasma collected from Sailors who recovered from COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaciyn Matanane/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 22:26
    Photo ID: 6238758
    VIRIN: 200602-N-LL896-0017
    Resolution: 4887x6686
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam
    COVID-19
    convalescent plasma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT