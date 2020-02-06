U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Collects Convalescent Plasma from 138 Sailors

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Carter, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, stores plasma collected from Sailors who recovered from COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaciyn Matanane/Released)
|06.02.2020
|06.11.2020 22:26
|6238758
|200602-N-LL896-0017
|4887x6686
|6.14 MB
|AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
|2
|0
|0
