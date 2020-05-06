347th Rescue Group commander takes final flight

Col. Bryan Creel, 347th Rescue Group commander, prepares an HH-60G Pave Hawk for helicopter air-to-air refueling during his fini flight June 5, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The fini flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition that occurs when a pilot departs from the base. Creel will move on to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, where he will command the 39th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

