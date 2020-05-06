Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    347th Rescue Group commander takes final flight [Image 11 of 25]

    347th Rescue Group commander takes final flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jamie Beard, right, 41st Rescue Squadron first sergeant, watches a special missions aviator fire an M2 machine gun during a fini flight for Col. Bryan Creel, 347th Rescue Group commander, June 5, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The fini flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition that occurs when a pilot departs from the base. Creel will move on to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, where he will command the 39th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 22:00
