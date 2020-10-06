Endangered Species: Sea Turtle Nests

Personnel with Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Division are monitoring sea turtle nests aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, MCBH, June 10, 2020. Personnel with the MCBH Environmental Division are implementing safety measures for the endangered species so that they have a safe environment to nest. The nests are endangered and federally protected and the following measures are required to be followed: Avoid marked areas where nests are contained; Comply with signing in these areas; No off-roading or vehicles on the beach; No dogs allowed at Bellows Field Beach Park in the campground or on the beach; Avoid passing between the nest area and ocean to prevent depressions in the sand that may trap sea turtle hatchlings; Please walk behind nests if you need to go around. The nests are monitored daily by biologists and Federal Conservation Law Enforcement Officers. Please report violations to:

Conservation Law Enforcement Officer (CLEO), (808) 387-7975 or the Military Police, (808) 257-2123. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

