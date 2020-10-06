Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Endangered Species: Sea Turtle Nests [Image 1 of 5]

    Endangered Species: Sea Turtle Nests

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Personnel with Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Division are monitoring sea turtle nests aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, MCBH, June 10, 2020. Personnel with the MCBH Environmental Division are implementing safety measures for the endangered species so that they have a safe environment to nest. The nests are endangered and federally protected and the following measures are required to be followed: Avoid marked areas where nests are contained; Comply with signing in these areas; No off-roading or vehicles on the beach; No dogs allowed at Bellows Field Beach Park in the campground or on the beach; Avoid passing between the nest area and ocean to prevent depressions in the sand that may trap sea turtle hatchlings; Please walk behind nests if you need to go around. The nests are monitored daily by biologists and Federal Conservation Law Enforcement Officers. Please report violations to:
    Conservation Law Enforcement Officer (CLEO), (808) 387-7975 or the Military Police, (808) 257-2123. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 20:42
    Photo ID: 6238700
    VIRIN: 200610-M-SS016-0001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Endangered Species: Sea Turtle Nests [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation for Warfighters

