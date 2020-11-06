1st Network Battalion Transfer of Authority

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Scheer, a network administrator with 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, analyzes network data at his workstation at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2020. 1st Network Bn., the first of six new Marine Corps network units, was created to improve oversight, command, and control of the Marine Corps enterprise network while managing building and local area networks around base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

