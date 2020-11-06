Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Network Battalion Transfer of Authority [Image 8 of 20]

    1st Network Battalion Transfer of Authority

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Juliet Calvin, the commanding officer of 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, speaks to Marines at their workstations during a walkthrough at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2020. 1st Network Bn., the first of six new Marine Corps network units, was created to improve oversight, command, and control of the Marine Corps enterprise network while managing building and local area networks around base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 20:30
    Photo ID: 6238685
    VIRIN: 200604-M-EC058-1332
    Resolution: 3653x4566
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Network Battalion Transfer of Authority [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Dalton Swanbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Network
    Cyberspace
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Technology
    Transfer Of Authority
    TOA
    Innovation
    MARFORCYBER
    Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command
    MCCOG
    Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group
    1st Network Battalion

