Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Getting to Know the New Chief of Staff [Image 2 of 2]

    Getting to Know the New Chief of Staff

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Rodney Crum 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Col. Kenneth Tafao, the new 9th MSC Chief of Staff, getting settled in his new office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 20:41
    Photo ID: 6238671
    VIRIN: 200609-A-MH188-2001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 282.72 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: PAGO PAGO, AS
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting to Know the New Chief of Staff [Image 2 of 2], by Rodney Crum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Getting to Know the New Chief of Staff
    Getting to Know the New Chief of Staff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Getting to Know the New Chief of Staff

    TAGS

    US ARMY RESERVE
    9th MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT