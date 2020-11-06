Getting to Know the New Chief of Staff

FORT SHAFTER FLATS, Hawaii - During a brief ceremony held

last week at Fort Shafter Flats, Col. Kenneth Tafao officially took over the duties as 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) Chief of Staff from Col. Mark Schoenfeld.



Col. Tafao replaced Schoenfeld who will be taking command of the 9th MSC Theater Support Group (TSG) in Hawaii.



Tafao last served as the Assistant Chief of Staff, G7 for the 9th MSC, at Fort Shafter Flats, HI, and before that, he served as Deputy Commander – Support for the 9th MSC.



He brings with him an extensive background of Army Reserve experience having deployed in support of numerous operational assignments including: Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq (2 Tours).



Speaking in front of a small group of 9th MSC staff members, Tafao made it clear that readiness and taking care of our Soldiers will be a few of his top priorities.



"As your Chief of Staff I will ensure that the 9th MSC remains ready, and will do my best to maintain the Commander’s vision and training priorities,” said Tafao. "Supporting all things COVID-19 will also remain one of top priorities for the staff.”



"I’m just happy to be a part of a great Command Team," he continued. "I’ve been a soldier here on Fort Shafter Flats for a long time and am eager to hit the ground running.”



During the informal ceremony, Tafao pledged to continue the outstanding example set forth by Schoenfeld. He also extended his thanks to the Commander of the 9th MSC, Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly, for giving him this opportunity.



As he settles into his new position, 9th MSC Soldiers can expect a true Hawaiian warrior with the knowledge and experience to lead our staff through challenging times.



“We welcome Col. Tafao to our Army family once again and know the 9th MSC Staff is in good hands under his tutelage,” said Connelly.



Commissioned as an Infantry officer in 1995, Tafao has spent most of his 25-year career in the 100th Battalion/442nd Infantry Regiment working in a variety of jobs from Platoon Leader to Battalion Commander.



Today, the 100th Battalion/442nd has five companies, dispersed across the Pacific, and continues the “Go For Broke” legacy as the sole Infantry Battalion in the Army Reserve.



Col. Tafao and his family reside in Honolulu. He is married to the former Ms. Jessica Ann Dias and they have three sons named Joaquin, Diego and Viggo.

