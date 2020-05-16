Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing [Image 1 of 2]

    Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing

    GEORGETOWN, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Maj. Jessica Taylor (from left), commander of Company C, 237th Support Battalion, holds an “#In This Together Ohio” banner along with Ohio Veterans Home-Georgetown staff members Heather Doss, director of nursing, and Linda Slone, the facility administrator, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. In support of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, Taylor recently led a team of Ohio National Guard medical personnel that conducted COVID-19 testing at the facility and also provided a supply of personal protective equipment. (Photo courtesy of Ohio Department of Veterans Services)

    medical
    Ohio National Guard
    health care
    Partnerships
    veterans
    Ohio
    National Guard
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Ohio Department of Veterans Services
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 testing
    Operation Steady Resolve
    Ohio Veterans Home
    long-term care support

