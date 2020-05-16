Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing

Maj. Jessica Taylor (from left), commander of Company C, 237th Support Battalion, holds an “#In This Together Ohio” banner along with Ohio Veterans Home-Georgetown staff members Heather Doss, director of nursing, and Linda Slone, the facility administrator, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. In support of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, Taylor recently led a team of Ohio National Guard medical personnel that conducted COVID-19 testing at the facility and also provided a supply of personal protective equipment. (Photo courtesy of Ohio Department of Veterans Services)

