Maj. Jessica Taylor (from left), commander of Company C, 237th Support Battalion, holds an “#In This Together Ohio” banner along with Ohio Veterans Home-Georgetown staff members Heather Doss, director of nursing, and Linda Slone, the facility administrator, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. In support of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, Taylor recently led a team of Ohio National Guard medical personnel that conducted COVID-19 testing at the facility and also provided a supply of personal protective equipment. (Photo courtesy of Ohio Department of Veterans Services)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 19:46
|Photo ID:
|6238647
|VIRIN:
|200516-O-A3541-1185
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing
LEAVE A COMMENT