Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing

Maj. Jessica Taylor (right), commander of Company C, 237th Support Battalion, provides a supply of personal protective equipment to staff at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Taylor recently led a team of Ohio National Guard medical personnel that conducted COVID-19 testing at the facility, collecting samples from more than 200 staff members and approximately 140 resident veterans. (Photo courtesy of Ohio Department of Veterans Services)
|05.16.2020
|06.11.2020 19:46
|6238648
|200516-O-A3541-1301
|3456x2304
|1.4 MB
|GEORGETOWN, OH, US
|2
|0
|0
