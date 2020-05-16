Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing [Image 2 of 2]

    Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing

    GEORGETOWN, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Jessica Taylor (right), commander of Company C, 237th Support Battalion, provides a supply of personal protective equipment to staff at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Taylor recently led a team of Ohio National Guard medical personnel that conducted COVID-19 testing at the facility, collecting samples from more than 200 staff members and approximately 140 resident veterans. (Photo courtesy of Ohio Department of Veterans Services)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 19:46
    Photo ID: 6238648
    VIRIN: 200516-O-A3541-1301
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing
    Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio National Guard supports state veterans home residents, staff with COVID-19 testing

    TAGS

    medical
    Ohio National Guard
    health care
    Partnerships
    veterans
    Ohio
    National Guard
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Ohio Department of Veterans Services
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 testing
    Operation Steady Resolve
    Ohio Veterans Home
    long-term care support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT