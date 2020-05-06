A Soldier from the California Army National Guard receives a high-five from a child in Old Sacramento, June 5, 2020, in Sacramento, California. The Cal Guard was used to support local law enforcement and protect citizens and critical infrastructure during a period of unrest throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Forest Decker)
This work, Cal Guard interacts with community in Old Sacramento [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Forest Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
