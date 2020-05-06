A Soldier from the California Army National Guard receives a high-five from a child in Old Sacramento, June 5, 2020, in Sacramento, California. The Cal Guard was used to support local law enforcement and protect citizens and critical infrastructure during a period of unrest throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Forest Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 18:38 Photo ID: 6238632 VIRIN: 100605-Z-KA884-1021 Resolution: 3000x4200 Size: 5.56 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cal Guard interacts with community in Old Sacramento [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Forest Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.