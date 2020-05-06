Cal Guard interacts with community in Old Sacramento

U.S. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard take a photo with members of the community in Old Sacramento, June 5, 2020, in Sacramento, California. The Cal Guard was used to support local law enforcement and protect citizens and critical infrastructure during a period of unrest throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Forest Decker)

