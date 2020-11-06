200611-N-AP176-1200 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 11, 2020) Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 12 enter the water to search for explosives on the side of a vessel during an at-sea damage repair drill at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The drill, held parallel to BALTOPS 2020, tests the abilities of Navy explosive ordnance disposal operators and divers to respond to and rapidly repair battle damage to U.S. and partner vessels while underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)Navy EOD and Divers Conduct At Sea Damage Repair Training

