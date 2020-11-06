Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy EOD and Divers Conduct At Sea Damage Repair Training [Image 1 of 6]

    Navy EOD and Divers Conduct At Sea Damage Repair Training

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    200611-N-AP176-1215 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 11, 2020) A Navy diver assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Dive Team steps into the water to conduct a survey of a vessel during an at-sea damage repair drill at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The drill, held parallel to BALTOPS 2020, tests the abilities of Navy explosive ordnance disposal operators and divers to respond to and rapidly repair battle damage to U.S. and partner vessels while underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

