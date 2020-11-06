200611-N-AP176-1215 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 11, 2020) A Navy diver assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Dive Team steps into the water to conduct a survey of a vessel during an at-sea damage repair drill at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The drill, held parallel to BALTOPS 2020, tests the abilities of Navy explosive ordnance disposal operators and divers to respond to and rapidly repair battle damage to U.S. and partner vessels while underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 17:37 Photo ID: 6238560 VIRIN: 200611-N-AP176-1215 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.12 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy EOD and Divers Conduct At Sea Damage Repair Training [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.