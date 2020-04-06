Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard works peaceful protest in Los Angeles [Image 3 of 3]

    Cal Guard works peaceful protest in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    California National Guard   

    California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen watch a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles, June 4, 2020, during a mission to support state and local agencies following a period of civil unrest in the city. The Guard was activated following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call-up and supported missions to protect lives and property of Californians. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Deepak N. Prasad)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 16:03
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard works peaceful protest in Los Angeles [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

