California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen watch a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles, June 4, 2020, during a mission to support state and local agencies following a period of civil unrest in the city. The Guard was activated following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call-up and supported missions to protect lives and property of Californians. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Deepak N. Prasad)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6238495
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-QQ538-1331
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cal Guard works peaceful protest in Los Angeles [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT