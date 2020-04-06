Cal Guard works peaceful protest in Los Angeles

A Soldier from the California Army National Guard flashes a peace sign back at a protestor as Soldiers and Airmen watch a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles, June 4, 2020, during a mission to support state and local agencies following a period of civil unrest in the city. The Guard was activated following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call-up and supported missions to protect lives and property of Californians. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Deepak N. Prasad)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020
Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US