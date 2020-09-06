The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform

Army National Guard SGT Stephanie Harp, an Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite Domain Administrator works to standardize courses for the Online Army National Academic Training Suite, at the Army National Guard Safety Support Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama June 9, 2020. The launch of the Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite helps units reduce classroom time requirements during drill weekend, gives Soldiers more time to practice skill sets, and could help get Soldiers home in a timely manner. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Jordan Arnold)

