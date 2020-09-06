Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform [Image 4 of 5]

    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard SGT Stephanie Harp, an Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite Domain Administrator works to standardize courses for the Online Army National Academic Training Suite, at the Army National Guard Safety Support Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama June 9, 2020. The launch of the Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite helps units reduce classroom time requirements during drill weekend, gives Soldiers more time to practice skill sets, and could help get Soldiers home in a timely manner. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alabama Army National Guard
    Alabama
    National Guard

