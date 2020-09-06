Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform [Image 5 of 5]

    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard MAJ Ryan Langhammer, center, the Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite Project Lead meets with his team to discuss the Army National Guard’s distance learning platform, at the Army National Guard Safety Support Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama June 9, 2020. The Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite has current and standardized curriculum for annual, bi-annual, quarterly, and monthly administrative and safety classes for all Army National Guard Soldiers in the 54 states and territories. It incorporates this training into milSuite, an established Department of Defense approved distance learning platform. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Jordan Arnold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 16:09
    Photo ID: 6238499
    VIRIN: 020609-A-TT120-005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform
    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform
    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform
    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform
    The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alabama Army National Guard
    Alabama
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT