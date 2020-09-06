The Army National Guard Launches a New Distance Learning Platform

Army National Guard MAJ Ryan Langhammer, center, the Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite Project Lead meets with his team to discuss the Army National Guard’s distance learning platform, at the Army National Guard Safety Support Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama June 9, 2020. The Online Army National Guard Academic Training Suite has current and standardized curriculum for annual, bi-annual, quarterly, and monthly administrative and safety classes for all Army National Guard Soldiers in the 54 states and territories. It incorporates this training into milSuite, an established Department of Defense approved distance learning platform. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Jordan Arnold)

