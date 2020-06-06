Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines [Image 4 of 4]

    9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Maj. Melodie Tafao 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Honolulu, Hawaii – The 9th Mission Support Command’s Theater Support Group welcomed its sixth brigade commander during a Change of Command Ceremony June 6, 2020 at the Daniel K. Inouye Complex at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii.

    Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly, commanding general of the 9th MSC, presided and oversaw the changing of the colors from outgoing commander, Col. Travis Delk, to incoming commander, Col. Mark Schoenfeld.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:05
    Photo ID: 6238346
    VIRIN: 200606-A-EY244-1004
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: BOWLING GREEN, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Melodie Tafao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines
    9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines
    9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines
    9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    USAR
    9th MSC
    Hawaii Army Weekly
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT