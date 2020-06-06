9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines

Honolulu, Hawaii – The 9th Mission Support Command’s Theater Support Group welcomed its sixth brigade commander during a Change of Command Ceremony June 6, 2020 at the Daniel K. Inouye Complex at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii.



Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly, commanding general of the 9th MSC, presided and oversaw the changing of the colors from outgoing commander, Col. Travis Delk, to incoming commander, Col. Mark Schoenfeld.

