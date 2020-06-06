9th Mission Support Command, Theater Support Group Conducts Change of Command while complying to COVID-19 guidelines

Photo By Maj. Melodie Tafao | Honolulu, Hawaii – The 9th Mission Support Command’s Theater Support Group...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Melodie Tafao | Honolulu, Hawaii – The 9th Mission Support Command’s Theater Support Group welcomed its sixth brigade commander during a Change of Command Ceremony June 6, 2020 at the Daniel K. Inouye Complex at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii. Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly, commanding general of the 9th MSC, presided and oversaw the changing of the colors from outgoing commander, Col. Travis Delk, to incoming commander, Col. Mark Schoenfeld. see less | View Image Page

Honolulu, Hawaii – The 9th Mission Support Command’s Theater Support Group welcomed its sixth brigade commander during a Change of Command Ceremony June 6, 2020 at the Daniel K. Inouye Complex at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii.



Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the ceremony, while in keeping with Military traditions, maintained guidelines of social distancing and the use of face masks. Family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders and support staff were allowed on the field while many members of the unit, family and friends watched the ceremony via Facebook Live.



Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly, commanding general of the 9th MSC, presided and oversaw the changing of the colors from outgoing commander, Col. Travis Delk, to incoming commander, Col. Mark Schoenfeld.



“I have to recognize the format that we’re in right now,” said Connelly. “You are experiencing a moment in history that is best described as unusual and different. But it’s the Army’s valiant attempt at maintaining its distinguished history of ensuring that we carry out our time honored traditions such as this change of command event. Thank you all for being here today despite the circumstance of having to do it in a socially distanced manner.”



Connelly went on to thank Delk for his time with the TSG.



“You’ve done a fantastic job over the last two years,” said Connelly. “Thanks for all your hard work. Thank you to you and your family for all the sacrifices that you made. Job well done. You will be missed.”



Connelly also welcomed Schoenfeld, his former Chief of Staff of the 9th MSC.



“Mark, welcome to Command,” he said. “You have some awesome responsibilities to take on, especially now in this new COVID-19 environment. I am so grateful and excited I have the opportunity to keep an outstanding officer such as yourself on the team.”



Before he was the fifth commander for the TSG, Delk served on the Office of the Secretary of Defense staff as the Assistant Director for Domestic Emergency Preparedness and performed duties as a Military Assistant for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



Delk thanked the Chief of the Army Reserve, 9th MSC Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Smith, TSG Soldiers, support personnel and his family.



“As I look back at my time while in command, it seems like yesterday I took the colors,” said Delk. “It’s like the old phrase states: Time flies when you’re having fun. And I can sure tell you all, that I have had a blast.”



Col. Delk welcomed Schoenfeld and his family to the “most awesome Brigade-level command in the Army, the Theater Support Group- Pacific.”



“To Brig. Gen. Connelly, Thank You, Sir, for entrusting this awesome responsibility to me,” said Schoenfeld. “I will earnestly work to achieve your vision for the command while providing world class facilities for our Soldiers and families.”



Schoenfeld thanked his family and addressed the Soldiers of his new unit.



“To the Soldiers and Families of the TSG,” he said. “I look forward with excitement and enthusiasm to continue the work and build on a tremendous organization I am humbled, honored, and proud to lead. We Can, We Will. Pride of the Pacific.”