Lovell FHCC corpsmen provide COVID-19 drive-through screening for Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command personnel

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center Hospitalman Recruit Yavir Berrios-Santiago collects a nasal swab from a Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command employee during drive-through COVID-19 screening at Lovell FHCC in North Chicago, Ill. Recruit division commanders (RDCs) and other RTC staff are tested regularly to help control the spread of COVID-19 in the recruit population. FHCC offers drive-through testing to make the process as easy as possible for its RTC patient population. Lovell FHCC is the first and only federal health care center that integrates Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs medical care in to a single combined mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Caylen J. McCutcheon/Released)

