Lovell FHCC corpsmen provide COVID-19 drive-through screening for Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command personnelthroug

200605-N-NX635-1051 NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (June. 2, 2020) Hospitalman Recruit Yavir Berrios-Santiago and Hostpitalman Apprentice Moses Bernal label vials as part of COVID-19 screening efforts in screening tent at the Ray Street gate of Captain James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center (FHCC). The FHCC is providing drive-through screening for Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command personnel, as part of ongoing efforts to keep the Navy's recruit population healthy. Lovell FHCC is the first-of-its-kind, and only, health care center that integrates Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs medical care in to a single combined mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Caylen J. McCutcheon/Released)

