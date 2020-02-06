Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lovell FHCC corpsmen provide COVID-19 drive-through screening for Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command personnelthroug [Image 2 of 3]

    Lovell FHCC corpsmen provide COVID-19 drive-through screening for Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command personnelthroug

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Jayna Legg 

    Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

    200605-N-NX635-1051 NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (June. 2, 2020) Hospitalman Recruit Yavir Berrios-Santiago and Hostpitalman Apprentice Moses Bernal label vials as part of COVID-19 screening efforts in screening tent at the Ray Street gate of Captain James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center (FHCC). The FHCC is providing drive-through screening for Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command personnel, as part of ongoing efforts to keep the Navy's recruit population healthy. Lovell FHCC is the first-of-its-kind, and only, health care center that integrates Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs medical care in to a single combined mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Caylen J. McCutcheon/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lovell FHCC corpsmen provide COVID-19 drive-through screening for Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command personnelthroug [Image 3 of 3], by Jayna Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Screening
    Lovell FHCC
    COVID-19
    Nasal Swab
    Screening booth
    Drive-through COVID-19 testing

