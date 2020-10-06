Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Drill Inspection [Image 10 of 11]

    Echo Company Drill Inspection

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Drill instructors with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are evaluated on their drill movements and marching by 2nd Battalion Drill Master Staff Sgt. Montana Casper at the Peatross Parade Deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 10, 2020. The drill instructors are individually evaluated without a recruit platoon on their overall appearance, knowledge and bearing prior to initial and final drill.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 08:41
    Photo ID: 6237803
    VIRIN: 200610-M-XU431-0011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Drill Inspection [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

