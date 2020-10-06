Echo Company Drill Inspection

Drill instructors with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are evaluated on their drill movements and marching by 2nd Battalion Drill Master Staff Sgt. Montana Casper at the Peatross Parade Deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 10, 2020. The drill instructors are individually evaluated without a recruit platoon on their overall appearance, knowledge and bearing prior to initial and final drill.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US