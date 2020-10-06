Echo Company Drill Inspection

Staff Sgt. Montana Casper, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion Drill Master, converses with a drill instructor after his drill evaluation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 10, 2020. The drill instructors are individually evaluated without a recruit platoon on their overall appearance, knowledge and bearing.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
