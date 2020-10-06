Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego native STS2 Etrata Reenlists [Image 3 of 4]

    San Diego native STS2 Etrata Reenlists

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 10, 2020) Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Arnel Etrata, from San Diego, California, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7, receives a certificate of honorable discharge during a reenlistment ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 00:46
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego native STS2 Etrata Reenlists [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryan Litzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reenlistment
    submarine
    CSG7

