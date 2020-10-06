FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 10, 2020) Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Arnel Etrata, from San Diego, California, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7, recites the Oath of Enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 00:46
|Photo ID:
|6237566
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-IX020-0002
|Resolution:
|6988x4633
|Size:
|864.18 KB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, San Diego native STS2 Etrata Reenlists [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryan Litzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
