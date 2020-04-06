Mother and Soldier son reunite during Cal Guard activation in Los Angeles

Leafa Wawryk-Mataele hugs her son, U.S. Army Cpl. Lyle Wawryk, of the California Army National Guard’s C Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, June 4, 2020, after driving around Los Angeles to find him during his activation following civil unrest in the area. Wawryk-Mataele delivered a care package for her son and his teammates. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US