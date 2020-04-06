Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother and Soldier son reunite during Cal Guard activation in Los Angeles [Image 1 of 2]

    Mother and Soldier son reunite during Cal Guard activation in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    California National Guard   

    After driving around looking for her son in downtown Los Angeles, Leafa Wawryk-Mataele, mother of Cpl. Lyle Wawryk, from C Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, California Army National Guard, finds her son and members of his team in order to drop off some care packages and goodies, June 4, 2020. Wawryk was activated with the Cal Guard to help protect lives and property during a period of civil unrest across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

