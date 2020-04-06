After driving around looking for her son in downtown Los Angeles, Leafa Wawryk-Mataele, mother of Cpl. Lyle Wawryk, from C Company, 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, California Army National Guard, finds her son and members of his team in order to drop off some care packages and goodies, June 4, 2020. Wawryk was activated with the Cal Guard to help protect lives and property during a period of civil unrest across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 00:04 Photo ID: 6237550 VIRIN: 200604-Z-FO594-2068 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.82 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mother and Soldier son reunite during Cal Guard activation in Los Angeles [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.