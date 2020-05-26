Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard provides COVID-19 support to Allendale Correctional Institution [Image 2 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard provides COVID-19 support to Allendale Correctional Institution

    ALLENDALE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers and an Airman assigned to a Joint Medical Team, South Carolina National Guard, provided COVID-19 support services to the staff and inmates at Allendale Correctional Institution, Allendale, South Carolina during most of May 2020. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jennifer Wagner (front row, left), an aerospace medical technician from the 169th Medical Group at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, poses with South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers, May 26, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Jennifer Wagner, South Carolina National Guard)

