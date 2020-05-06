Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard supports local schools with meal distribution [Image 1 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard supports local schools with meal distribution

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 59, South Carolina National Guard, transport and distribute school breakfasts and lunches in Horry County, South Carolina, April 27, 2020, in support of Horry County Schools and the South Carolina Department of Education. The support from the South Carolina National Guard allows the South Carolina Department of Education to continue providing meals to children during the COVID-19 school closures. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Capt. Jerusha Spain, South Carolina National Guard)

