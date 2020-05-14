Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Despite COVID-19 setbacks, Veterinary Corps interns create training legacy [Image 3 of 4]

    Despite COVID-19 setbacks, Veterinary Corps interns create training legacy

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Capt. Morgan Pate, a U.S. Army Veterinary Corps First-Year Graduate Veterinary Education program intern with Public Health Activity-Fort Lewis, was one of three FYGVE interns from PHA-FL that developed a comprehensive capstone project as part of their yearlong internship. Their project focused on the One Health concept, and how human health care providers can help save the lives of military working dogs downrange. (Courtesy image)

